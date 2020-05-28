Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Favorite books, movies, food or music from Soldiers at BPTA

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    05.28.2020

    Video by Spc. Justin Stafford 

    Battle Group Poland

    Croatian, Romanian, U.S. and U.K. Soldiers speak about their favorite books, movies, food or music at Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland, May 28, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin W. Stafford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 11:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755268
    VIRIN: 200528-A-JM925-1001
    Filename: DOD_107845300
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Favorite books, movies, food or music from Soldiers at BPTA, by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    NATO
    romania
    united kingdom
    food
    united states
    eFP
    croatia
    Poland
    movie
    EUCOM
    book
    music
    USArmy
    2CR
    Always Ready
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    BG
    StrongEurope
    Army Ready
    AlwaysReady
    enhanced Forward Presence
    Battle Group Poland
    WeAreNato

