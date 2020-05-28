Croatian, Romanian, U.S. and U.K. Soldiers speak about their favorite books, movies, food or music at Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland, May 28, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin W. Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 11:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755268
|VIRIN:
|200528-A-JM925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107845300
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Favorite books, movies, food or music from Soldiers at BPTA, by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT