    Defense Contract Management Agency - Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Krystina George 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett assumed leadership of DCMA from outgoing director Navy Vice Adm. David Lewis during a June 4 ceremony at Fort Lee, Virginia.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Contract Management Agency - Change of Command Ceremony, by 1LT Krystina George, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

