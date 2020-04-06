Defense Contract Management Agency - Change of Command Ceremony

Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett assumed leadership of DCMA from outgoing director Navy Vice Adm. David Lewis during a June 4 ceremony at Fort Lee, Virginia.
