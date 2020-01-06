Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    332 AEW Vice Commander Col Mead Fini Flight B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Daniella Pena-Pavao 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    332 AEW Vice Commander, Col Nathan Mead, flies his last F-15E Strike Eagle on 1 June 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 05:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755247
    VIRIN: 200601-F-MN886-574
    Filename: DOD_107845027
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332 AEW Vice Commander Col Mead Fini Flight B-Roll, by SrA Daniella Pena-Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Deployed
    CENTCOM
    fighter jet
    fighter pilot
    Sortie
    Red Tails
    Final Flight
    F-15E
    Airman
    Strike Eagle
    Fini
    Spit Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT