332 AEW Vice Commander, Col Nathan Mead, flies his last F-15E Strike Eagle on 1 June 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 05:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755247
|VIRIN:
|200601-F-MN886-574
|Filename:
|DOD_107845027
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 332 AEW Vice Commander Col Mead Fini Flight B-Roll, by SrA Daniella Pena-Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT