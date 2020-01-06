Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332 AEW Vice Commander Col Mead Fini Flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Daniella Pena-Pavao 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    332 AEW Vice Commander, Col Nathan Mead, flies his last F-15E Strike Eagle on 1 June 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 05:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755246
    VIRIN: 200601-F-MN886-417
    Filename: DOD_107845026
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 332 AEW Vice Commander Col Mead Fini Flight, by SrA Daniella Pena-Pavao, identified by DVIDS

    Deployed
    CENTCOM
    fighter jet
    fighter pilot
    Sortie
    Red Tails
    Final Flight
    F-15E
    Airman
    Strike Eagle
    Fini
    Spit Fire

