US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz garrison commander Col. Jason T. Edwards discusses the upcoming consolidation of middles schools in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 02:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|755242
|VIRIN:
|200608-D-SK857-934
|Filename:
|DOD_107845007
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Garrison Commander sends message about school consolidation, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT