    Child, youth lead explains reopening of KMC child facilities

    GERMANY

    06.08.2020

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Jason Etchell, the child & youth service coordinator for US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Family Morale, Welfare and Readiness discusses how the garrison-run child development centers/school-age centers will reopen June 15 and under what conditions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 03:00
    Location: DE
