    US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground

    AUSTRALIA

    08.28.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Senyk 

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    Airmen assigned to the 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron, Detachment 421, explain the importance of their mission in Alice Springs, Australia. The Airmen are responsible for maintaining a 20-sensor seismic array, which monitors vibrations in the Earth’s crust and can detect nuclear detonations.

