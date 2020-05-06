Iowa Airman receives Ranger tab

Senior Airman Miles Fristo with the 185th Air Refueling Wing, receives Ranger tab at the Iowa National Guard Joint Force Headquarters building on June 05, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 17:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755235
|VIRIN:
|200605-Z-TN401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107844805
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON, IA, US
