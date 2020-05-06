Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Airman receives Ranger tab

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Keith Allen 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior Airman Miles Fristo with the 185th Air Refueling Wing, receives Ranger tab at the Iowa National Guard Joint Force Headquarters building on June 05, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755235
    VIRIN: 200605-Z-TN401-1001
    Filename: DOD_107844805
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: HAMPTON, IA, US
    Iowa National Guard
    Army Ranger
    Iowa Air National Guard

