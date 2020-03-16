Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Rael Rotich (Resiliency)

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of SrA Rael Rotich working in TMO, studying, and family time. Story focus was on resiliency and balancing military, professional sector, school, and family time.

    This work, SrA Rael Rotich (Resiliency), by TSgt Courtney Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

