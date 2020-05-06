Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers participate in MEDEVAC exercise

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division participate in a litter carry exercise at the Ziemsko Airfield in Poland June 5, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 02:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755230
    VIRIN: 200605-A-BH298-226
    PIN: 100
    Filename: DOD_107844716
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers participate in MEDEVAC exercise, by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

