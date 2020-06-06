1AD Redeployment 6 JUN 2020 B-Roll Package

(B-Roll Package)
The 1st Armored Division welcomed home Soldiers following a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan in support of coalition operations Saturday, June 6, 2020. Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander Lieutenant Col. Geoff Miller greeted all Soldiers as they departed the aircraft at El Paso International Airport. The homecoming welcome looked very different in keeping with the health and safety considerations mandated by the Center for Disease Control and Department of Defense COVID-19 precautions. However, all Soldiers were able to greet their Families after being transported to Fort Bliss and will enter mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)
