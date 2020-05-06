Surprising A Lifesaver

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SCHENECTADY, N.Y.., (June 5, 2020) - SrA Samantha Post from the 107th Medical Group, stationed at Stratton Air National Guard Base in support of the NY National Guard response to COVID19, talks about saving a man's life after being surprised that she was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the New York Air National Guard.

But the promotion wasn't the only total surprise to Amn Post. What made it even more special was that she was promoted by Major General Timothy LaBarge the Assistant Adjutant General and the Commander of the New York Air National Guard.

The reason why the general wanted to be here was that Senior Airman, now Staff Sergeant Post, was on duty at the SUNY Albany COVID19 testing site this year, when an emergency happened and Sgt Post saved a man’s life.