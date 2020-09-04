Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eat. Move. Meditate.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    04.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Cambrin Bassett 

    Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

    Despite the constraints of COVID-19, servicememebers can still ensure they, themselves are ready to tackle any obstacle or challenge presented to them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 06:28
    Category:
    Video ID: 755207
    VIRIN: 200409-A-SB126-719
    Filename: DOD_107844518
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eat. Move. Meditate., by SGT Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Eat
    Reading
    Resiliency
    Resilience
    Move
    Exercise
    Readiness
    SOJTF-OIR
    Self-care
    Meditate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT