D.C. National Guardsmen interact with protesters along the National Mall in Washington, D.C. June 6, 2020. Guardsmen have responded to the call to assist civil authorities to ensure the protection of life and property while balancing the right to peacefully protest. The D.C. National Guard is always ready and proud to support our community.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 15:03
|Category:
|Video ID:
|755200
|VIRIN:
|200606-A-XU624-045
|Filename:
|DOD_107844381
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DC Guardsman speak to DC residence on the Mall, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
