An explanatory video that breaks down the essence of the Alabama National Guard's counter COVID-19 response team known as Task Force 31.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 18:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755198
|VIRIN:
|200606-A-RX711-220
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_107844366
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Alabama National Guard's Task Force 31, by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT