113th Wing airmen credited with saving a life

Airmen from the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, performed life-saving CPR on a civilian jogger at the Lincoln Memorial, June 4, 2020.
Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 17:29
Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
