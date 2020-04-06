Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    113th Wing airmen credited with saving a life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Coda Doyle 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, performed life-saving CPR on a civilian jogger at the Lincoln Memorial, June 4, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755191
    VIRIN: 200604-F-JA557-465
    Filename: DOD_107844328
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 113th Wing airmen credited with saving a life, by SrA Coda Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    domestic operations
    DCNG
    capital guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT