Chief Chadick has come a long way from his first episode with 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit.
On Chief Chadick's final episode, he endures the heat of the flightline to learn what it takes for the 44th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chiefs to launch an F-15C.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 13:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|755184
|VIRIN:
|200531-F-GK873-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107844153
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PSAB Sandy Jobs: Crew Chief, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT