    PSAB Sandy Jobs: Crew Chief

    SAUDI ARABIA

    05.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Chadick has come a long way from his first episode with 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit.

    On Chief Chadick's final episode, he endures the heat of the flightline to learn what it takes for the 44th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chiefs to launch an F-15C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 13:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 755184
    VIRIN: 200531-F-GK873-001
    Filename: DOD_107844153
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB Sandy Jobs: Crew Chief, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    PSAB Sandy Jobs
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing. 378 AEW

