Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Remembrance of D-Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Friends of the National World War II Memorial host a wreath-laying ceremony in remembrance of D-Day at the National World War II Memorial, Washington, June 6, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 11:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755177
    Filename: DOD_107844037
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Remembrance of D-Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DGOV
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT