Friends of the National World War II Memorial host a wreath-laying ceremony in remembrance of D-Day at the National World War II Memorial, Washington, June 6, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 11:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755177
|Filename:
|DOD_107844037
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Remembrance of D-Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT