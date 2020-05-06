European Best Defender Competition Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th AAMDC conducts the European Best Defender Competition annually to identify and recognize soldiers that possess exemplary qualities, warrior ethos and tactical proficiency throughout the command. The events are designed to challenge and reward competition all participants. Competitors are evaluated on their demonstrated professionalism, tactical proficiency, mental and physical toughness. The winners will represent the10th AAMDC at the U.S. Army Europe's Best Warrior Competition and compete against U.S. Army units from across Europe the end of July.



The winners are:



For officer, 2nd Lt. Garrett Julian, a launcher platoon leader assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Baumholder, Germany.



For noncommissioned officer, Staff Sgt. Ian Ledesma, a patriot launching station enhanced operator-maintainer assigned to Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Baumholder, Germany.



For Soldier, Spc. Justin Rivard, an air and missile defender crewmember assigned to Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Ansbach, Germany.