    Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 Tour: Part 3

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    Part 3 of the tour with ACU 2.
    Today's video is on board the Landing Craft, Mechanized (LCM) platform.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 09:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755172
    VIRIN: 200606-N-OW182-735
    Filename: DOD_107843984
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 Tour: Part 3, by PO2 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACU
    LCU
    ACU 2
    SURFLANT
    ESG
    LCM
    UB

