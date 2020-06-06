Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    449th Air Expeditionary Group Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    06.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 449th Air Expeditionary Group conducts a virtual Change of Commander ceremony, welcoming incoming Commander, Col. Ryan M. Bohner, and bidding farewell to outgoing Commander, Col. Christopher C. Berg.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 09:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755171
    VIRIN: 200606-F-AN818-001
    Filename: DOD_107843983
    Length: 00:20:00
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Change of Command, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    CoC
    Air Expeditionary Wing
    Change of Command
    449
    AEG
    435
    Christopher Berg
    Ryan Bohner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT