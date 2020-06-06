The 449th Air Expeditionary Group conducts a virtual Change of Commander ceremony, welcoming incoming Commander, Col. Ryan M. Bohner, and bidding farewell to outgoing Commander, Col. Christopher C. Berg.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 09:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755171
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-AN818-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107843983
|Length:
|00:20:00
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Change of Command, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
