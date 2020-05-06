Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarantine Stress

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Laura Martin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Quarantine Stress
    Description Master Resiliency Trainer-Performance Expert Rachel M. Llanes from the R2 Performance Center at Schofield Barracks Hawaii, teaches us how to cope with stress before it escalates while staying at home.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 03:03
    Category: PSA
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    stress
    health
    breathing
    schofield barracks
    wellness

