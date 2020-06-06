Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day: Together We Remember (AFN)

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.06.2020

    Video by Robert Sekula 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    Every year, U.S. European Command Components and historic-lineage military units from the U.S. participate in D-Day commemoration ceremonies in the Normandy region of France. Due to COVID-19, the most disruptive global crisis since World War II, most D-Day 76 events/ceremonies are cancelled this year. While coronavirus has interrupted life around the world to an unprecedented degree, the D-Day tradition continues virtually with a joint video message from the five U.S. European Command Component Commanders.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 03:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755164
    VIRIN: 200606-D-BX786-836
    PIN: 65205
    Filename: DOD_107843819
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day: Together We Remember (AFN), by Robert Sekula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DDay
    WWII75inEurope
    DDay76

