D-Day: Together We Remember (AFN)

Every year, U.S. European Command Components and historic-lineage military units from the U.S. participate in D-Day commemoration ceremonies in the Normandy region of France. Due to COVID-19, the most disruptive global crisis since World War II, most D-Day 76 events/ceremonies are cancelled this year. While coronavirus has interrupted life around the world to an unprecedented degree, the D-Day tradition continues virtually with a joint video message from the five U.S. European Command Component Commanders.