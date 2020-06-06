Every year, U.S. European Command Components and historic-lineage military units from the U.S. participate in D-Day commemoration ceremonies in the Normandy region of France. Due to COVID-19, the most disruptive global crisis since World War II, most D-Day 76 events/ceremonies are cancelled this year. While coronavirus has interrupted life around the world to an unprecedented degree, the D-Day tradition continues virtually with a joint video message from the five U.S. European Command Component Commanders.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 03:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755164
|VIRIN:
|200606-D-BX786-836
|PIN:
|65205
|Filename:
|DOD_107843819
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, D-Day: Together We Remember (AFN), by Robert Sekula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT