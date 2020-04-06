U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard assist law enforcement agencies during Atlanta protests

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard assist law enforcement agencies during ongoing civil unrest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 4, 2020. Georgia National Guardsmen are assisting law enforcement agencies to protect property, prevent destruction of infrastructure, and ensure the safety of Georgia citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
|06.04.2020
|06.06.2020 01:13
|B-Roll
|755163
|200604-Z-XI378-2001
|DOD_107843818
|00:03:29
|ATLANTA, GA, US
