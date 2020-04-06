Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard assist law enforcement agencies during Atlanta protests

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard assist law enforcement agencies during ongoing civil unrest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 4, 2020. Georgia National Guardsmen are assisting law enforcement agencies to protect property, prevent destruction of infrastructure, and ensure the safety of Georgia citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 01:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755163
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-XI378-2001
    Filename: DOD_107843818
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
