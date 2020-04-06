U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard assist law enforcement agencies during Atlanta protests

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard assist law enforcement agencies during ongoing civil unrest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 4, 2020. Georgia National Guardsmen are assisting law enforcement agencies to protect property, prevent destruction of infrastructure, and ensure the safety of Georgia citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)