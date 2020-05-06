Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual UTA Commander's Message - June 2020

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Jerry Bynum 

    624th Regional Support Group Public Affairs Office

    The 624th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Athanasia Shinas, along with the Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Danyell Stoutamire, and Group leadership discuss current issues impacting Reserve Citizen Airmen in Guam and Hawaii ahead of the June 2020 Virtual Unit Training Assembly. The Commander's Virtual UTA message provides relevant information from 624th RSG leadership to Reserve Citizen Airmen in the Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 23:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755162
    VIRIN: 200605-F-DF991-1001
    Filename: DOD_107843789
    Length: 00:09:00
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual UTA Commander's Message - June 2020, by Jerry Bynum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

