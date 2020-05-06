The 624th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Athanasia Shinas, along with the Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Danyell Stoutamire, and Group leadership discuss current issues impacting Reserve Citizen Airmen in Guam and Hawaii ahead of the June 2020 Virtual Unit Training Assembly. The Commander's Virtual UTA message provides relevant information from 624th RSG leadership to Reserve Citizen Airmen in the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 23:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755162
|VIRIN:
|200605-F-DF991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107843789
|Length:
|00:09:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virtual UTA Commander's Message - June 2020, by Jerry Bynum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
