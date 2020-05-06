Virtual UTA Commander's Message - June 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 624th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Athanasia Shinas, along with the Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Danyell Stoutamire, and Group leadership discuss current issues impacting Reserve Citizen Airmen in Guam and Hawaii ahead of the June 2020 Virtual Unit Training Assembly. The Commander's Virtual UTA message provides relevant information from 624th RSG leadership to Reserve Citizen Airmen in the Pacific.