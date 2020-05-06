Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Army National Guard watch a peaceful rally in Baytown, TX

    BAYTOWN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    Texas Military Department

    (BAYTOWN, Texas) -- Texas Army National Guard Soldiers from the 712th and 606th Military Police Companies ,the 112th Cavalry Company, and 536th Medical Company were on hand to support local law enforcement and their fellow Texans during a peaceful rally June 5, 2020, at a city park in Baytown, Texas. On May 30, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott activated elements of the Texas National Guard to augment law enforcement throughout the state in response to civil unrest. The Texas National Guard will be used to support local law enforcement and protect critical infrastructure necessary to the well-being of local communities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Army National Guard watch a peaceful rally in Baytown, TX, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

