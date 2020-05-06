Texas Army National Guard watch a peaceful rally in Baytown, TX

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755159" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

(BAYTOWN, Texas) -- Texas Army National Guard Soldiers from the 712th and 606th Military Police Companies ,the 112th Cavalry Company, and 536th Medical Company were on hand to support local law enforcement and their fellow Texans during a peaceful rally June 5, 2020, at a city park in Baytown, Texas. On May 30, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott activated elements of the Texas National Guard to augment law enforcement throughout the state in response to civil unrest. The Texas National Guard will be used to support local law enforcement and protect critical infrastructure necessary to the well-being of local communities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon)