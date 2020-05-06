Texas Army National Guard watch a peaceful rally in Baytown, TX

(BAYTOWN, Texas) -- Texas Army National Guard Soldiers from the 712th and 606th Military Police Companies ,the 112th Cavalry Company, and 536th Medical Company were on hand to support local law enforcement and their fellow Texans during a peaceful rally June 5, 2020, at a city park in Baytown, Texas. On May 30, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott activated elements of the Texas National Guard to augment law enforcement throughout the state in response to civil unrest. The Texas National Guard will be used to support local law enforcement and protect critical infrastructure necessary to the well-being of local communities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon)
