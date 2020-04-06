The 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) 2020 U.S. Army Birthday video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Maj. Miguel Báez Jr. and other members of the 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support), are proud answer the call to service to serve, whenever and wherever needed. During the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday, the 18th MEDCOM (DS) stands shoulder to shoulder in the fight against COVID-19.