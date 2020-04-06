Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) 2020 U.S. Army Birthday video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Luisito Brooks 

    18th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Sgt. Maj. Miguel Báez Jr. and other members of the 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support), are proud answer the call to service to serve, whenever and wherever needed. During the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday, the 18th MEDCOM (DS) stands shoulder to shoulder in the fight against COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755151
    VIRIN: 200604-A-KF760-147
    Filename: DOD_107843653
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) 2020 U.S. Army Birthday video, by SFC Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USARPAC
    18th Medical Command
    MEDCOM
    Deployment Support
    INDOPACOM
    245th U.S.Army Birthday

