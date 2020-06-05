Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Nurses Week 2020

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Did you know it’s Nurses Week? National Nurses Week is celebrated annually from May 6, also known as National Nurses Day, through May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

    In celebration of Nurses Week 2020 and in honor of all those who are serving and who have served TAMC's own Dr. Patricia Nishimoto (Pat), has the honor of being this year’s speaker.

    “All around the world nurses are working tirelessly to prove the care and attention people need”. -- Dr. Patricia Nishimoto
    #NationalNursesWeek #ArmyMedicine

