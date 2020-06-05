National Nurses Week 2020

Did you know it’s Nurses Week? National Nurses Week is celebrated annually from May 6, also known as National Nurses Day, through May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.
In celebration of Nurses Week 2020 and in honor of all those who are serving and who have served TAMC's own Dr. Patricia Nishimoto (Pat), has the honor of being this year’s speaker.
“All around the world nurses are working tirelessly to prove the care and attention people need”. -- Dr. Patricia Nishimoto
#NationalNursesWeek #ArmyMedicine
