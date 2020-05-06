Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    106th Rescue Wing Change of Command and Promotion of Michael W. Bank to Brigadier General

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Sean Madden 

    New York National Guard

    Outgoing New York Air National Guard Wing Commander Michael W. Bank is promoted to Brigadier General (One Star) and Colonel Shawn Fitzgerald assumes command of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755144
    VIRIN: 200605-F-AO733-924
    Filename: DOD_107843611
    Length: 00:23:26
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Rescue Wing Change of Command and Promotion of Michael W. Bank to Brigadier General, by SrA Sean Madden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    promotion
    New York Air National Guard
    general
    New York National Guard
    106th Rescue Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT