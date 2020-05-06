Outgoing New York Air National Guard Wing Commander Michael W. Bank is promoted to Brigadier General (One Star) and Colonel Shawn Fitzgerald assumes command of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755144
|VIRIN:
|200605-F-AO733-924
|Filename:
|DOD_107843611
|Length:
|00:23:26
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 106th Rescue Wing Change of Command and Promotion of Michael W. Bank to Brigadier General, by SrA Sean Madden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
