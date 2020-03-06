B-Roll: Base Chapel opens Sunday for worship on Camp Pendleton

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755143" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interior shots the the Marine Memorial Chapel on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2020. Pendleton’s Marine Memorial Chapel and Blinder Memorial Chapel are holding the first worship services this weekend since closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Several precautions have been taken to help mitigate the spread of disease during worship services. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez) (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez)