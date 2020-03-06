Interior shots the the Marine Memorial Chapel on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2020. Pendleton’s Marine Memorial Chapel and Blinder Memorial Chapel are holding the first worship services this weekend since closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Several precautions have been taken to help mitigate the spread of disease during worship services. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez) (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755143
|VIRIN:
|200603-M-GO712-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107843608
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Base Chapel opens Sunday for worship on Camp Pendleton, by LCpl Anthony Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
