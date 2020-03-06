Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Base Chapel opens Sunday for worship on Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Interior shots the the Marine Memorial Chapel on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2020. Pendleton’s Marine Memorial Chapel and Blinder Memorial Chapel are holding the first worship services this weekend since closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Several precautions have been taken to help mitigate the spread of disease during worship services. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez) (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755143
    VIRIN: 200603-M-GO712-1001
    Filename: DOD_107843608
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Base Chapel opens Sunday for worship on Camp Pendleton, by LCpl Anthony Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Chapel
    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Prayer
    Marines
    MCI-W
    Marine Corps Installations West
    Champlain
    Sunday worship
    Social Distancing
    Sanitizing

