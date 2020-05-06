Coast Guard, assisted by Navy, medevacs man 275 miles off Ocean City, Maryland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755139" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina hoists a burn victim from the container vessel Laura Maersk, 275 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, June 5, 2020. The helicopter crew had to refuel on the Navy ship USS Mahan to refuel on the way to pick up the injured crewmember.

(U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Elizabeth City)