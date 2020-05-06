Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Soldier Serves in Critical Missions

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Sgt. Tasha Kilen, a Soldier with Joint Force Headquarters, Minnesota National Guard, has deployed with the 34th "Red Bull" Infantry Division, and responded to the COVID-19 response as well as the state activation for civil unrest in Minneapolis.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
