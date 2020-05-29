Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vultee BT-13A Valiant Static Display Sunrise Time Lapse

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sunrise time lapse from the Vultee BT-13A Valiant static display at Goodfellow. This Army Air Corps aircraft is from the World World II era and was used to facilitate pilot training.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 17:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755132
    VIRIN: 200529-F-ED401-792
    Filename: DOD_107843544
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

