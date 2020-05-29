Vultee BT-13A Valiant Static Display Sunrise Time Lapse

Sunrise time lapse from the Vultee BT-13A Valiant static display at Goodfellow. This Army Air Corps aircraft is from the World World II era and was used to facilitate pilot training.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 17:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755132
|VIRIN:
|200529-F-ED401-792
|Filename:
|DOD_107843544
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
