To all healthcare professionals, frontline responders and essential personnel, thank you for working to keep our community safe and healthy during these unique times.
On Thursday, May 14 at 11:20 a.m. the Hawaii Air National Guard and 15th Wing Active Duty Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam performed a flyover throughout the Hawaiian Islands in a salute to all frontline workers battling COVID-19, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve of transmission” of the virus.
Please click on the below link to view the Operation American Resolve Flyover Video.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755128
|VIRIN:
|200514-O-QQ208-681
|Filename:
|DOD_107843506
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation American Resolve Flyover, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT