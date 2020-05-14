video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755128" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To all healthcare professionals, frontline responders and essential personnel, thank you for working to keep our community safe and healthy during these unique times.



On Thursday, May 14 at 11:20 a.m. the Hawaii Air National Guard and 15th Wing Active Duty Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam performed a flyover throughout the Hawaiian Islands in a salute to all frontline workers battling COVID-19, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve of transmission” of the virus.



Please click on the below link to view the Operation American Resolve Flyover Video.