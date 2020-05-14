Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation American Resolve Flyover

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    To all healthcare professionals, frontline responders and essential personnel, thank you for working to keep our community safe and healthy during these unique times.

    On Thursday, May 14 at 11:20 a.m. the Hawaii Air National Guard and 15th Wing Active Duty Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam performed a flyover throughout the Hawaiian Islands in a salute to all frontline workers battling COVID-19, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve of transmission” of the virus.

    Please click on the below link to view the Operation American Resolve Flyover Video.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 16:47
