Navy Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, the commander of Navy Region Hawaii and the Naval Surface Group Mid-Pacific, and Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, speak at a virtual Battle of Midway remembrance ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 5, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 16:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755127
|Filename:
|DOD_107843438
|Length:
|00:15:10
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle of Midway Ceremony Held at USS Arizona Memorial, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT