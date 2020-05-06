Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway Ceremony Held at USS Arizona Memorial

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Navy Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, the commander of Navy Region Hawaii and the Naval Surface Group Mid-Pacific, and Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, speak at a virtual Battle of Midway remembrance ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 5, 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 16:19
    Category: Briefings
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway Ceremony Held at USS Arizona Memorial, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

