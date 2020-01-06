video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



#PSA What is the AIDET method? How is it used during Bedside Shift Report? What should you expect from you Care Team? Watch to find out these answers and become an active member of your care team during your stay at Tripler.

#AIDET