Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What is the AIDET Method?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    #PSA What is the AIDET method? How is it used during Bedside Shift Report? What should you expect from you Care Team? Watch to find out these answers and become an active member of your care team during your stay at Tripler.
    #AIDET

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 16:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755117
    VIRIN: 200601-O-QQ208-127
    Filename: DOD_107843354
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is the AIDET Method?, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PSA
    AIDET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT