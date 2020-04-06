Why I Serve, Staff Sgt. Garry Lee

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garry Lee, a fire protection specialist with the 172d Airlift Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, conducts testing operations at the Old Farmer’s Market on West Street in Jackson, Miss., June 4, 2020. The Mississippi National Guard is supporting the Mississippi Department of Health by operating multiple test sites around the state to aid in the battle against COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II)