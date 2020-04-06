U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garry Lee, a fire protection specialist with the 172d Airlift Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, conducts testing operations at the Old Farmer’s Market on West Street in Jackson, Miss., June 4, 2020. The Mississippi National Guard is supporting the Mississippi Department of Health by operating multiple test sites around the state to aid in the battle against COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 16:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755112
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-QC528-617
|Filename:
|DOD_107843337
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Why I Serve, Staff Sgt. Garry Lee, by SPC Christopher Shannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT