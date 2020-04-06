Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve, Staff Sgt. Garry Lee

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garry Lee, a fire protection specialist with the 172d Airlift Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, conducts testing operations at the Old Farmer’s Market on West Street in Jackson, Miss., June 4, 2020. The Mississippi National Guard is supporting the Mississippi Department of Health by operating multiple test sites around the state to aid in the battle against COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755112
    VIRIN: 200604-A-QC528-617
    Filename: DOD_107843337
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, Staff Sgt. Garry Lee, by SPC Christopher Shannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

