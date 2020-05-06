Return to Home Port

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Pastrick 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 5, 2020) USS Normandy (CG-60) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) return to Norfolk Naval Station after a regularly scheduled nine month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway during their sustainment phase of OFRP as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Pastrick / Released)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755109
    VIRIN: 200505-N-OS895-1025
    Filename: DOD_107843280
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    weeklyvideos

