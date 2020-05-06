Return to Home Port

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755109" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK, Va. (June 5, 2020) USS Normandy (CG-60) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) return to Norfolk Naval Station after a regularly scheduled nine month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway during their sustainment phase of OFRP as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Pastrick / Released)