NORFOLK, Va. (June 5, 2020) USS Normandy (CG-60) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) return to Norfolk Naval Station after a regularly scheduled nine month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway during their sustainment phase of OFRP as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Pastrick / Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755109
|VIRIN:
|200505-N-OS895-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_107843280
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Return to Home Port, by PO1 Jason Pastrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT