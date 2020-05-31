AR/60: Episode 23

On this episode of AR/60:
1. Virtual Battle Assemblies are now in full swing.
2. Help to train for ACFT without equipment
3. Career Progression resources available virtually
For more information about COVID-19 and Army Reserve guidance, visit
https://www.usar.army.mil/COVID19/
