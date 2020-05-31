Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR/60: Episode 23

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Video by Spc. Maria Elena Casneiro, Staff Sgt. Felix Fimbres and Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    On this episode of AR/60:
    1. Virtual Battle Assemblies are now in full swing.
    2. Help to train for ACFT without equipment
    3. Career Progression resources available virtually

    For more information about COVID-19 and Army Reserve guidance, visit
    https://www.usar.army.mil/COVID19/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 15:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755108
    VIRIN: 200531-A-XI680-001
    Filename: DOD_107843279
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR/60: Episode 23, by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro, SSG Felix Fimbres and SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Readiness
    Career Progression
    Virtual Training
    ACFT
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Social Distance
    AR/60
    Virtual Battle Assemblies

