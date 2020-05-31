AR/60: Episode 23

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755108" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of AR/60:

1. Virtual Battle Assemblies are now in full swing.

2. Help to train for ACFT without equipment

3. Career Progression resources available virtually



For more information about COVID-19 and Army Reserve guidance, visit

https://www.usar.army.mil/COVID19/