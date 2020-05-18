Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF Gen Wilson RPA Awareness Message

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Message on RPA Awareness from Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen Stephen W. Wilson

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 15:13
    Category:
    Video ID: 755104
    VIRIN: 200518-F-AV145-171
    Filename: DOD_107843227
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Awareness
    Air Force
    Airman
    RPA
    VCSAF

