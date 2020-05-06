Robins Air Force Base Fire Department celebrated an age old tradition with some modern equipment.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 14:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755097
|VIRIN:
|200605-F-BS509-529
|Filename:
|DOD_107843101
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Robins Air Force Base Fire Truck Ceremony, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT