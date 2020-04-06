Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 Tour: Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join us for the first part of a tour of Assault Craft Unit Two!

Today's tour is on board the Utility Landing Craft (LCU) platform, the largest at ACU 2.



ACU 2 is a unique and dynamic naval unit with almost 325 officers, chiefs andcrew operating 16 Utility Landing Craft (LCU) vessels, 2 Mechanized Landing Craft (LCM-8) and 4 Utility Boats (UB). ACU 2 craft have operated in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea , supporting virtually every amphibious exercise or contingency operation that occurred in those waters since 1960.



Tune in tomorrow for the second part of the tour, on board the utility boat!