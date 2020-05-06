Time for your Fort Report

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    In this edition of the Fort Report, Fort Bliss' official video news product, we're back from a corona virus break with stories from across our installation. For more on Fort Bliss, visit home.army.mil/bliss.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 13:34
