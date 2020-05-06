Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 Tour: Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    Join us for the second part of a tour of Assault Craft Unit Two!
    Today's tour is on board the Utility Boat platform, the smallest and fastest at ACU 2.

    ACU 2 is a unique and dynamic naval unit with almost 325 officers, chiefs and crew operating 16 Utility Landing Craft (LCU) vessels, 2 Mechanized Landing Craft (LCM-8) and 4 Utility Boats (UB). ACU 2 craft have operated in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea , supporting virtually every amphibious exercise or contingency operation that occurred in those waters since 1960.

    Tune in tomorrow for the third part of the tour, on board the Landing Craft, Mechanized!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 Tour: Part 2, by PO2 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACU 2
    Norfolk
    SURFLANT

