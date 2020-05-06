Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 Tour: Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join us for the second part of a tour of Assault Craft Unit Two!

Today's tour is on board the Utility Boat platform, the smallest and fastest at ACU 2.



ACU 2 is a unique and dynamic naval unit with almost 325 officers, chiefs and crew operating 16 Utility Landing Craft (LCU) vessels, 2 Mechanized Landing Craft (LCM-8) and 4 Utility Boats (UB). ACU 2 craft have operated in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea , supporting virtually every amphibious exercise or contingency operation that occurred in those waters since 1960.



Tune in tomorrow for the third part of the tour, on board the Landing Craft, Mechanized!