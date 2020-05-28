2020 Interpersonal and Self-Directed Violence Prevention Annual Training - 301 FW

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



301 FW Violence Prevention Integrator Mr. Jimm Harper briefs the wing during this annual suicide prevention training. In these unprecedented and uncertain times with increased Risk Factors due to social isolation, there is an increased need to understand how Airmen can assist their fellow Airmen who may be in need. Caring about one another and being connected together is a great place to start.