    2020 Interpersonal and Self-Directed Violence Prevention Annual Training - 301 FW

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    301 FW Violence Prevention Integrator Mr. Jimm Harper briefs the wing during this annual suicide prevention training. In these unprecedented and uncertain times with increased Risk Factors due to social isolation, there is an increased need to understand how Airmen can assist their fellow Airmen who may be in need. Caring about one another and being connected together is a great place to start.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 11:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755069
    VIRIN: 200528-F-RJ363-005
    Filename: DOD_107842603
    Length: 00:23:57
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    AFRC
    caring
    Green Dot
    10 AF
    301 FW
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    connectedness
    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveReform
    #ReserveResilient
    suicide and violence prevention training

