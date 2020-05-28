2020 Interpersonal and Self-Directed Violence Prevention Annual Training - 301 FW

301 FW Violence Prevention Integrator Mr. Jimm Harper briefs the wing during this annual suicide prevention training. In these unprecedented and uncertain times with increased Risk Factors due to social isolation, there is an increased need to understand how Airmen can assist their fellow Airmen who may be in need. Caring about one another and being connected together is a great place to start.
|05.28.2020
|06.05.2020 11:53
|Briefings
|755069
|200528-F-RJ363-005
|DOD_107842603
|00:23:57
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|3
|1
|1
|0
