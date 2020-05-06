Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Thomas Sherman’s Final Commander’s Call

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, delivers his final commander’s call to the base, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 5, 2020. Sherman took command of the 88th Air Base Wing on June 19, 2018. Col. Patrick G. Miller will succeed Sherman and assume command on June 12. The commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation oversees one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker, Matthew Clouse, and Airman First Class Jack Gardner)

    This work, Colonel Thomas Sherman’s Final Commander’s Call, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

