Colonel Thomas Sherman’s Final Commander’s Call

Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, delivers his final commander’s call to the base, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 5, 2020. Sherman took command of the 88th Air Base Wing on June 19, 2018. Col. Patrick G. Miller will succeed Sherman and assume command on June 12. The commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation oversees one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker, Matthew Clouse, and Airman First Class Jack Gardner)
