Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eighth Coast Guard District hurricane season 2020 brief for members and family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    This video is meant to be an informational brief for Coast Guard members and their families in advance of the 2020 hurricane season along the Gulf Coast. Information on what to expect and a breakdown of entitlements are included. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755066
    VIRIN: 200601-G-UI834-105
    Filename: DOD_107842582
    Length: 00:16:25
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Coast Guard District hurricane season 2020 brief for members and family, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT