Eighth Coast Guard District hurricane season 2020 brief for members and family

This video is meant to be an informational brief for Coast Guard members and their families in advance of the 2020 hurricane season along the Gulf Coast. Information on what to expect and a breakdown of entitlements are included. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)