June 2020 Barrel

The Barrel is the 914th Air Refueling Wing's monthly UTA newscast dedicated to informing Airmen and DoD employees of current events, news and command information regarding the Air Force, AFRC and the wing.



In this month's episode, we discuss Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station's current HPCON change to Bravo, a few return of the 914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Covid-19 deployers, Air Force fitness testing update, the wing's assumption of command next month, PTSD awareness and the CSAF and CMSAF discussion on race.



