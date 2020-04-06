Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2020 Barrel

    NY, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Lucas Morrow 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    The Barrel is the 914th Air Refueling Wing's monthly UTA newscast dedicated to informing Airmen and DoD employees of current events, news and command information regarding the Air Force, AFRC and the wing.

    In this month's episode, we discuss Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station's current HPCON change to Bravo, a few return of the 914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Covid-19 deployers, Air Force fitness testing update, the wing's assumption of command next month, PTSD awareness and the CSAF and CMSAF discussion on race.

    914th Air Refueling Wing Facebook Note: https://www.facebook.com/notes/914th-air-refueling-wing/base-status-during-covid-19/10158319205043839/
    Air Force fitness testing:
    https://www.afpc.af.mil/Portals/70/documents/01_HOME/COVID%2019/COVID-19%20Fitness%20Update%20-%2021%20May%202020.pdf
    PTSD awareness support:
    https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/awareness/index.asp
    CSAF & CMSAF discussion:
    https://www.facebook.com/USairforce/videos/2747638845348140/UzpfSTk5NTc3NDY1NzIwOTI4MjoyOTc3NDY1NjYyMzczNDk1/

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 2020 Barrel, by 2nd Lt. Lucas Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Niagara Falls
    Barrel
    NFARS
    914
    914th Air Refueling Wing

