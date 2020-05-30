Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Resiliency with our First Sergeants

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.30.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Watch as our First Sergeants here at RAF Mildenhall go above and beyond for our Airmen, both within the dorms and out!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 10:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755061
    VIRIN: 200530-F-QK476-419
    Filename: DOD_107842491
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resiliency with our First Sergeants, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    First Sergeants
    100th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT