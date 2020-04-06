Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation with Virtual Recruiting

    06.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Morales 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Recruiters with the 8th Marine Corps District attended their first online virtual career fair hosted by Gamerjibe on May 20, 2020. Also attending the fair were Marines with Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity. The online event, which was free and open to the public, helped Marine recruiters educate and inform potential candidates in attendance while simultaneously engaging with other entrepreneurs and tech businesses in attendance, all while from the safety of home. Attendees could voice, video and text chat with Marines while exploring the virtual booth for more information on technical career opportunities with the Marine Corps.

